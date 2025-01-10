Dominion Energy preps for winter storm, snow in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As Hampton Roads residents prepare for a winter storm, Dominion Energy says they will be ready to respond to any down power lines caused by the severe weather.

"Stay away from down power lines. You may see snow or ice on the power line and think that it’s not energized, but electricity could still be flowing through that line," said Cherise Newsome, a senior communication specialist with Dominion Energy.

Newsome stated that several crews will be staffed this weekend, but cold temperatures may impact response times.

Watch related coverage: Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of incoming storm

Hampton Roads prepares for first possible snow in over 1,000 days

"Cold temperatures can impact our restoration times because we want our crews to work safely. We do ask for customers' patience," Newsome said.

She also noted, "Dry, fluffy snow doesn’t cause much issue for the power lines. But wet and freezing snow can cause an issue to power lines."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to residents in Hampton Roads to see if they are prepared.

Watch related coverage: How Norfolk International Airport prepares for winter weather

How Norfolk International Airport prepares for winter weather

"I’m grocery shopping, doing everything I need to do to get water, bread, food, and everything because I ain’t coming outside. I’m going to stay in and snuggle up, make sure I have everything prepared," said Sharon, a shopper who only wanted to give her first name.

News 3 Meteorologist Patrick Rockey reported that some parts of Hampton Roads could receive up to 4 inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday morning. Some residents are hoping their power does not go out.

"Hoping and praying that the electricity won’t go out," Sharon said.

Newsome with Dominion Energy recommends downloading the Dominion Energy app to report any down power lines or outages.