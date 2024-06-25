Watch Now
News

Actions

Drag racing legend John Force survives 300 mph crash: 'That was horrifying'

One day after legendary National Hot Rod Association drag racer John Force escaped a fiery crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, track officials and other drivers are sharing their thoughts and feelings.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 25, 2024

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- One day after legendary National Hot Rod Association drag racer John Force escaped a fiery crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, track officials and other drivers are sharing their thoughts and feelings.

"Watching your childhood hero go through that was horrifying," Virginia Motorsports Park  VP Tyler Crossnoe said. "Seeing him get out of the car, even under his own power, was a blessing."

Force's engine exploded during the first round of Funny Car eliminations on Sunday. His car crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) released in a statement.

Force, 75, was able to get out of his car and he was taken to the hospital where was evaluated at the ICU. His current condition has not been released.

"These cars are dangerous, no matter what," NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria said. "We’re going over 330 miles per hour in less than four seconds and 1,000 feet."

DeJoria said she was thankful for the drivers' safety equipment.

"It starts with the chassis. They’ve evolved over the years. We’ve made them better," NHRA Funny Car driver JR Todd said. "The padding is the key, that’s inside the roll cage. It doesn’t let our heads beat off the Chrome Molly Tubing.  Form-fitted seats, seat belts, helmets, fire suits, head and neck restraints it just goes on and on and on."

Drivers said it's also what happens after a where changes and improvements can save lives.

"I had my bad accident in Englishtown. I walked away from it but that accident made all of our rear ends with the parachutes are connected, to the rear end, they’re now on a tether system so that’s never going to happen again," DeJoria said.

Officials at the quarter-mile drag strip at Virginia Motorsports Park are looking to see what they can do to improve driver safety.

"We have to figure out a way to make things better every weekend," Crossnoe said. "Everybody watches the crash. We all have to watch what happened after the crash. How quick did we react?  Did we make the right moves turning out?  Did the safety teams react in the order they were supposed to?  If they didn’t we need to correct that."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

More local news
troy leitner mug shoot.png

Investigations

Man accused of pretending to be law enforcement and kidnapping Norfolk woman

Margaret Kavanagh
6:55 AM, Jun 25, 2024
tim kaine.png

Military

Senator Kaine looking into veterans not getting chiropractic care

Margaret Kavanagh
6:40 AM, Jun 25, 2024
jane-2.jpg

News 3 Everyday Hero

Decades-long supporter and advocate for individuals with special needs honored

Jen Lewis
6:36 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Norfolk

Dali arrives in Hampton Roads with Coast Guard escort

Foster Meyerson
6:19 AM, Jun 25, 2024
New addiction treatment center opens its doors in Norfolk

Norfolk

Norfolk addiction treatment center opens doors

Danielle Saitta
11:29 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Hampton 1-year old, Symphony Covington accidentally shot by sibling

Hampton

Family rocked by shooting of 1-year-old by 3-year-old sibling

Leondra Head
10:32 PM, Jun 24, 2024
GRANT HOLLOWAY

Sports

Holloway cruises in Olympic Trials prelims, posts second-fastest time of career

Marc Davis
9:15 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Franklin

Isle of Wight-Franklin

Rapper charged with killing 10-year-old in Franklin arraigned in court

John Hood
7:48 PM, Jun 24, 2024
vb jail music program june 2024.jpg

News

Record deal from jail? VB Correctional Center offers music program to inmates

Angela Bohon
7:35 PM, Jun 24, 2024
viv2.jpg

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach legend Vivian Doummar passes away at 104

Margaret Kavanagh
5:59 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Biden Trump

Politics

Is Virginia in play for the 2024 presidential election?

Brendan Ponton
5:17 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Trump Rally

Chesapeake

Concern, optimism felt ahead of Trump rally in Chesapeake

Colter Anstaett
4:48 PM, Jun 24, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice