Family of victim, suspect in alleged murder talk about abuse in relationship

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — News 3 spoke to the families of the suspect and victim involved in a deadly Elizabeth City crash.

Elizabeth City Police say 44-year-old Tyisha Major hit her husband, 43-year-old Jermaine Major, with a car, killing him.

Police say Jermaine Major was pinned underneath the car and pronounced dead at the scene. and Tyisha Major was under the influence.

The families of Jermaine Major and Tyisha Major paint a history of abuse in the relationship.

Jermaine Major's brother and sister declined to do an interview, but said there was domestic violence between the couple.

Felicia Johnson, Jermaine Major's sister released a statement saying:

“Jermaine and Tyisha have been married for over 20 years. He raised her children.

Anyone who knew the couple knows that they fought all the time and everyday. They fought each other. The kids witnessed both of them fighting each other. He was beating on her. We’re not blaming anyone.” Felicia Johnson, Jermaine Major's sister

Jermaine Major's brother, Xavier Sutton released a statement saying:

“Jermaine changed his ways, he took care off her kids. She had 6 kids. He died for his love. He loved her. I recommend anyone in an abusive relationship to get out.”

News 3 spoke with Tyisha Major's daughter.

She says Jermaine Major was abusive and Tyisha Major was simply trying to get away from her husband when the tragedy took place.

Darry Boykins is a YWCA Outreach Outreach coordinator who provides resources to domestic violence survivors.

"Getting out of an abusive relationship is really hard," Boykins said. "Statistics show it takes between seven and 10 times for a survivor to successfully leave an abusive relationship."

If you’re trying to get out of a dangerous situation, YWCA Hampton Roads provides housing.

"We provide emergency shelter," Boykin said. "Se were able to house clients between 30 and 35 days if they are experiencing domestic violence."

If you need help with emergency housing call 757-251-0144.

Tyisha Major still sits behind bars at the Albemarle District Jail. She's charged with driving while impaired and felony death by a motor vehicle. Her bond is set at $100,000.

News 3's Leondra Head reached out to her for a jailhouse interview, however, she declined.