FedEx driver arrested for stealing packages from dead Commonwealth's Attorney's home

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested on Tuesday morning for stealing packages from Marie Walls' home, the Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney who was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound.

Walls was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound on Feb. 10, according to Virginia State Police.

Police have not yet said the cause of the gunshot wound, but said they did not believe a suspect was involved.

On Monday night, several Mathews County community members reported a theft from Walls' home.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office say they obtained a search warrant for 41-year-old Melissa Gardner, who had an arrest warrant out for previous possession of meth while driving her delivery truck.

On Tuesday morning, Mathews County deputies stopped Gardner on her delivery route in the 11100 block of Buckley Hall Rd, and found 32-year-old passenger Austin Scott Miles-Cullison in possession of meth.

Miles-Cullison was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, and is being held at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center on $5,000 bond.

Gardner was also arrested during the traffic stop, and officials searched her home with a warrant. Officials say they recovered items that were reported as delivered to Walls' home following her death.

Gardner was charged with petit larceny and is being held at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center on $3,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says these incidents occurred after Walls' death, and there is no evidence they are related to Walls' death.

"The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office remains united with the community as we mourn the death of Marie Walls," the sheriff's office wrote. "We would like to express our appreciation and many thanks to the citizens that assisted with this investigation."