First Warning Weather Team, former colleagues reflect on Patrick Rockey's impact ahead of his retirement

After serving the Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina community for more than two decades, WTKR News 3's Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey is retiring.

"I have loved my 22+ years at News 3. Retirement was not an easy decision for me, because I love the people I work with every day. They are truly like my family," said Patrick.

Patrick's current and former colleagues say that love is mutual. He's served as a mentor and role model at the helm of the First Warning Weather Team, confidently and calmly leading them through every major weather event that's hit our region.

He's also made Hampton Roads feel like home for the meteorologists and forecasters who've worked with him. The impact he's had on his colleagues is evident through the memories they share about Patrick, from hosting their baby showers to inviting them to his home so they wouldn't spend the holidays alone.

Patrick’s final forecast will be February 28.