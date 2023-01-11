Fmr. police chief weighs in on whether NN school shooter's mom should be charged

NORFOLK, Va. — Questions remain about whether the mother of the 6-year-old, who police said shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, should be charged in the case.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was legally purchased by the boy's mother. According to Newport News Police, the boy brought the weapon to school in his backpack.

Officials say the mother could face charges considering what occurred.

On Tuesday, former Norfolk Police Chief and News 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Larry Boone told News 3 that even though we don't have all the details, by Virginia law, the child's mother could be held accountable for his actions.

“In the case of a child, knowing where the weapon’s located, knowing how to use the weapon, if that adult showed that child, how to do all those things, and how to locate the weapon? Absolutely. Yes, charges should be filed in that case,” Boone said.

Safety is top of mind for parents these days. When incidents like this happen, everyone wonders how educational institutions can be safer, especially for children.

Newport News Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker said the district has multiple protocols in place, such as active shooter training, metal detectors, and random searches.

But he doesn’t want school to look like a prison.

Boone said that instead of installing more metal detectors, school district could try to implement other policies.

“It’s suspected that the gun was in the child's book bag. Mandate, or make it so, that book bags are now clear, just like sporting events,” said Boone. “When you go to sporting events, when you go through the metal detector, if you bring any bag in it has to be clear, right? So you can see or the security can see within that bag.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said detectives still conducting interviews, and once they’ve wrapped that up, they will present that information to the commonwealth attorney’s office to determine whether there will be any charges filed against the mother.