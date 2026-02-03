Gelati Celesti offers free donuts for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Gelati Celesti will offer free donuts with ice cream purchases on Feb. 7 to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Neighborhood shops will open early, and from 9 a.m. to noon, any guest who comes dressed in pajamas will get a free donut with any ice cream purchase.

“One of the things we’re most excited about this year is working with local businesses we love,” said Tom Rosser, co-owner and president. “Turning great coffee and bakery favorites into ice cream makes the morning feel even more special."

Gelati Celesti will offer three limited-edition breakfast flavors, available only for this event: cereal milk, Roast Rider Espresso in collaboration with Roast Rider of Virginia Beach, and Pear Almond Pastry which features pieces of pear almond Danish from Richmond's B-Side Bakehouse.

Pajamas are optional, but highly recommended.