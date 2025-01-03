Hampton Roads prepares for first possible snow in over 1,000 days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads has gone more than 1,000 days without snowfall. But as temperatures drop, precipitation is expected to roll in late Sunday night into Monday, prompting local officials to take proactive measures to ensure safety.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the incoming storm. His statement is as follows:

“I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Virginia starting Sunday, and I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts... Given the current projected size of the storm, if your post-holiday travel plans have you leaving Sunday, I encourage you to adjust those plans to leave on Saturday. If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe. Our pre-treating preparations are underway and substantial state and local resources will continue to actively monitor the forecast and respond through the weekend.”

Newport News officials recently held a winter weather workshop to create a severe weather plan, emphasizing readiness even in years without snow. The city has budgeted funds specifically for winter weather management.

Watch: A few flakes possible Friday, greater snow chances Monday

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Emergency management officials in the city are particularly concerned about black ice, which can make roadways slick and hazardous. A plan is in place to treat areas prone to freezing.

“The focus is on treating the bridges, main roadways, and higher travel areas that tend to ice over and freeze quicker than others, such as overpasses,” said John Northon with Newport News emergency preparedness management.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is closely monitoring the weather and has ensured that equipment is ready. With 100 staff members on standby, VDOT plans to begin pre-treatment on roadways and interstates to mitigate ice formation.

“Anytime we have wet roadway conditions and temperatures drop, we must be vigilant. We’re always watching for when the rain hits and how much time we have for the road to dry out. Even if we’re not expecting more precipitation, pre-treatment can help prevent black ice,” said VDOT representative William Collier.

Watch related coverage: 'Especially impactful' winter storm to sweep the Midwest with snow, ice

'Especially impactful' winter storm to sweep the Midwest with snow, ice

The areas most likely to be affected include the Peninsula, the Eastern Shore, and regions approaching Maryland. The treatment will consist of a brine solution made with salt and water.

While officials do not anticipate downed trees or power lines, they remain concerned about the public’s behavior during winter weather.

“The fewer vehicles on the road, the better. This allows emergency crews to operate more effectively, and it makes it easier for public works crews to treat and plow roads without needing to navigate around traffic,” Northon added.

VDOT encourages drivers to exercise caution, especially during the early morning hours, and to pay attention to roadway conditions and speed.