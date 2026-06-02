Hampton Roads radio legend Mike Arlo dies at 77

The man behind the familiar and beloved voice on Hampton Roads’ radio for over 50 years has died.

Hampton Roads Media Group announced the passing of legendary rock DJ Mike Arlo on Tuesday morning.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 2 after a brief illness at the age of 77,” 106.9 The Fox wrote in a social media post.

Arlo worked with FM99 WNOR and 106.9 The Fox radio stations for over 50 years. News 3 previously interviewed Rick Rumble of Rumble in the Morning on FM99 WNOR last year when Arlo was celebrating 50 years of radio. Rumble had worked with Arlo for the past 30 years.

“His joy and enthusiasm for this is like no one I’ve known. I’ve got 40 years in broadcasting, and I’ve never met anyone like this. The dude is a machine,” Rumble said.

Another reason Arlo stands out, according to Rumble, is the upbeat DJ’s knowledge and love of the music itself.

“All the years, all the miles, all the words—how many times can I play the Eagles or whatever it happens to be and make it sound like it’s the first time you ever heard that song, or tell you something about it that you never knew?" said Rumble in 2025.

In a social media post, 106.9 The Fox remembered Arlo’s bright and uplifting personality. The post, in part, reads:

“Arlo never had a bad day. His happy-go-lucky personality permeated the airwaves every day, and that same attitude was truly who he was off the air. If you were the one he came across in the kitchen while refilling his coffee, you needed to be prepared for a long conversation about whatever was on his mind. It was common, especially before automation, to hear his PD say, “Get back in the studio, Arlo.” Arlo was a friend to everyone he met, and to those that knew him well, the kind of friend you could count on day or night.”

“Today, we share in heavy hearts as we mourn the passing of not only a Hampton Roads radio legend, but a cherished friend and longtime member of our radio family. To say that Mike Arlo will be missed is truly an understatement,” General Manager Carol Commander said in a statement. “His impact on our industry, our wonderful listeners, and our community he served so passionately for over five decades is immeasurable. His loss leaves a void that simply cannot be filled.”

Arlo is survived by his wife Lauren, daughters Monique and Brigette and their husbands, granddaughter Valerie, and fur children Keagan and Noel, 106.9 The Fox says.