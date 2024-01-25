Hertford Co. teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, resigns from position

AHOSKIE, N.C. — The Hertford County Sheriff’s Department says a music teacher at Hertford County High School was charged and arrested for indecent liberties with a student and sending inappropriate messages to a student.

Parents say this is disturbing.

"Sexting is not what you need to be doing. You need to have your mind on your books and teaching the kids what they need to be taught," Danielle, a North Carolina parent said.

Court documents say explicit photos and messages were sent between 28-year-old teacher Travis Gatling and a minor. Records say he was charged with one felony count for indecent liberties and one misdemeanor count for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"When you send your child to school, you would think that’s supposed to be a safe place," a parent said.

The Hertford County School District sent News 3 a statement saying that a parent alerted administrators at the high school.

The district says they immediately reported the parents concerns to the Hertford County Sheriff’s Department.

"After teaching for 30 years, that is one thing you don’t do. We’re there to teach, not do anything else," a former teacher said.

A News 3 crew went to Gatling’s home in Ahoskie to speak with him, but no one came to the door.

Court documents say Gatling posted a $15,000 bail and bonded out, after being arrested on January 20.

The Hertford County school district sent the following statement: