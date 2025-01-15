43 displaced after fire at Sunstone Apartments in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Forty-three people are displaced following an electrical fire at an apartment complex in Western Branch Wednesday morning, according to Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call about a fire at Sunstone Apartments, located at 4600 Peek Trail, at 6:21 a.m., fire officials say. Firefighters found a fire behind the electrical meters on the rear of the structure. The meters control power to 36 apartments.

Dominion Energy was called and power was secured to any apartments with minimal structural damage.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the power cannot be restored and apartments cannot be occupied until repairs are made.

Sunstone Apartment’s management team is working with the Red Cross to help residents find new living arrangements.

The fire department has not released any information on what caused the electrical fire.