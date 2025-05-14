Ahead of Chesapeake Jubilee's return, fireworks preparations are underway to ensure safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Jubilee is set to return this week, sparking excitement for festivities like funnel cakes and fireworks. However, some residents, like Trudy Richardson, have expressed concerns about potential property damage from the event.

Richardson, who lives in a neighborhood with a prime vantage point for the fireworks, recounted last year's experience when wind carried debris and embers from the City Park fireworks display into her area. She showed a collection of debris she gathered in a plastic bag, highlighting its burned appearance and noting the damage it caused to her car.

Despite the Jubilee Committee's offer to fix her vehicle, she was disappointed with the temporary fix, which involved waxing that ultimately left visible marks.

To address concerns like Richardson's, Stephanie Welke, the Executive Director of the Chesapeake Jubilee, assured that this year's expected weather conditions — sunny skies and no wind — should minimize the risk of debris. She emphasized that extensive planning and safety measures are in place, including inspections by public safety officials and strategically-placed fire apparatus throughout the area.

Ahead of the event, we asked the Chesapeake Fire Department how they're helping to implement safety. We were provided the statement below:

The Chesapeake Fire Department is committed to ensuring the safety of all attendees and residents in surrounding neighborhoods. In preparation for the event’s fireworks display, the department takes several proactive steps to minimize the risk of accidental fires and medical emergencies.

Fire department apparatus will be strategically staged in and around Chesapeake City Park and adjacent residential areas to ensure a rapid response, if needed. The fireworks display itself is managed by a licensed and certified pyrotechnics company, operating in full compliance with the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code.

This includes submission and approval of a site-specific safety plan, detailed launch diagrams, an inventory of all materials, proof of insurance, and established on-site security protocols.

Additionally, the Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office will be on-site throughout the event, maintaining direct communication with event organizers and overseeing fireworks operations. The fire department will also staff a dedicated medical tent and deploy roaming emergency medical teams throughout the venue to provide immediate assistance as needed.

The Jubilee kicks off its first event Thursday night, as organizers aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for both attendees and nearby residents.