Buffalow Family and Friends continues to grow, serve Thanksgiving meals

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, a Thanksgiving tradition continues to grow, helping feed thousands of people in Hampton Roads.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Buffalow Family and Friends food pantry Thursday morning to prepare Thanksgiving meals.

The organization started serving meals Nov. 26 and expected to serve around 10,000 meals by the end of Thanksgiving Day.

Watch: Buffalow Family and Friends Food Pantry temporarily closes due to low supplies

Chesapeake food pantry temporary closes due to low supplies

That’s more than double the amount of food served in 2023, according to Buffalow Family and Friends Director and Co-Founder Nischelle Buffalow.

People were able to stop by the food pantry Thursday afternoon and get a meal. Volunteers also delivered some meals.

Watch: Food pantries work to keep up with increasing calls for help ahead of holidays

Food pantries work to keep up with increasing calls for help ahead of holidays

Buffalow said she is thankful for all the volunteers and looks forward to continuing to grow.

“After having about two hours of sleep, I walked in and I had three chefs in there going away at it. Cutting, slicing, baking. Volunteers outside deep frying turkeys. It really means a lot to us to see volunteers out here working," Buffalow said.

This was the 15th year the organization served Thanksgiving meals.