Chesapeake Fire Department implements bike program to enhance emergency response at events

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake, VA — As Chesapeake City Park fills with attendees during large events like the Chesapeake Jubilee, the local fire department is rolling out an innovative bike program to improve emergency response times.

Lieutenant Jason Coup highlighted the challenges first responders face in navigating large crowds.

“About two years ago, we had one of the largest crowds we ever had at the Jubilee. We usually use golf carts to get around, but that year it just wasn’t effective.”

In response, the Chesapeake Fire Department established a bike program comprised of eight personnel, drawing inspiration from similar initiatives in other Hampton Roads cities.

Each bike is equipped with specialized backpacks designed for a variety of medical emergencies, from cardiac arrest to external injuries. “The two bikes ride together as a team. One bike carries equipment for trauma patients with bleeding injuries, while the other has supplies for cardiac or respiratory emergencies,” Coup explained.

Firefighter Ryan Mitchell, who has been biking since childhood, now combines his love of cycling with community service.

“I’ve been riding a bike since I could learn to ride, from training wheels to my dad chasing behind me when I fell over,” he said.

Mitchell's personal experience with hypertension in his family motivates him to contribute to the program.

“The greatest thing about it is that it’s fun, and we get to help people at the same time. Time is everything in an emergency situation,” he added.

In more serious cases, the fire department also employs a mini medic unit, smaller than an ambulance, allowing them to navigate crowded areas while continuing to provide care.