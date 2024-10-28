Chesapeake high school student arrested after administrators say they found a loaded gun on her

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A girl who attends a Chesapeake high school was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school Monday morning, according to police.

This happened at Grassfield High School, school officials say.

School administrators found the student with the loaded gun, Grassfield High School Principal Brian Haughinberry said in a message to parents. This happened after a student made a report to a trusted adult, he added.

The girl was arrested and charges against her are pending, police say.

School officials say there were no threats made to students or staff during the incident.

In his message, Principal Haughinberry commended the student who made the report and reminded the Grassfield High community that weapons are not allowed on school grounds.

"Chesapeake Public Schools is committed to prosecuting anyone who jeopardizes the safety of our schools to the fullest extent of the law," Haughinberry wrote.

Police are still investigating the incident.

News 3 has a crew on this story today. This article will be updated with more information.