Chesapeake Regional's March Madness nursing draft day helps address national nursing shortage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The energy was electric at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's Lifestyle Health & Fitness Center on Friday as approximately 30 nursing students and candidates participated in the hospital's second annual Nursing Draft Day. The event was March Madness basketball themed and candidates received same-day job offers.

The innovative recruitment event represented Chesapeake Regional's creative approach to addressing the nationwide nursing shortage while building meaningful relationships with future healthcare professionals.

"We do have a nursing shortage nationwide that's not gonna change anytime soon," said Kimberly Green, Director of Acute Care Services at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. "So the one thing that we have to do as leaders is we have to think of innovative ways to bring nurses in."

Among the day's participants was Marquita Gardner, whose story exemplifies the personal connections that she says make Chesapeake Regional special. Two years ago, Gardner gave birth to her son at the hospital. Now, as she prepares to graduate from Bryant & Stratton College in April with her RN degree, she's hoping to return as a caregiver.

"I think the full circle moment is just being cared for and also being able to give back and give that same caring experience," Gardner said. "Chesapeake has always been a home for me. I've always met friends and family here, and I just wanna be back a part of this organization."

Gardner previously worked at Chesapeake Regional as a care partner before taking a break to pursue her nursing education. Now she has her sights set on joining the stroke unit.

"I have family members who recently went through stroke, and I'm here to make that difference, so I definitely wanna join on with that team," she explained.

The Draft Day concept goes far beyond typical job fairs. Participants toured the facility, met with leadership teams from C-suite executives to nurse managers, and learned about Chesapeake Regional's expanding services including a new critical care tower, mobile health van, and inpatient behavioral health services.

"They get to focus on our culture. They get to ask different questions about our residency, our magnet status, our new critical care tower," Green explained. "Just really see what it's like to be a part of our team here at Chesapeake."

What sets Draft Day apart is its commitment to making immediate connections. While candidates enjoyed presentations, games, and facility tours, nursing managers conducted interviews throughout the day, with job offers extended before participants left.

"Most of the managers are in the interview room right now," Green said during the event. "Those applicants get a choice to interview with what specialties they're interested in, and at the end we'll all get together, and offers will go out today, absolutely."

Since launching one year ago, the Nursing Draft Day concept has gained recognition beyond Chesapeake Regional's walls. Green noted that the event has won awards and been featured in publications for its innovative approach to healthcare recruitment.

"At Chesapeake we're known for our innovation, we're known for doing something different," she said. "Draft Day has sort of taken on a mind of its own since our first one about a year ago."

The event reflects a broader commitment to addressing healthcare workforce challenges. For Gardner, participation in Draft Day represents more than personal opportunity – it's about inspiring others to join the profession.

"I hope by me doing this interview it'll branch out to those who are thinking about actually doing nursing that they take their first step because we need more people, we need more caring people, more compassionate people," Gardner said. "If we just have that one person that takes that initiative it'll make a world change."

The networking aspect proved valuable as well, with participants meeting students from different schools and backgrounds. Gardner noted that "networking is a big thing in nursing" and emphasized how these connections contribute to professional success.

For candidates like Gardner, Draft Day offered hope for both immediate employment and long-term career growth. She left with multple job offers to choose from.

"Working as a care partner and working around people who have their RN had definitely pushed my career to go further," she said. "Everyone here is all about furthering your education and how we can create a better environment for our patients' safety."

As healthcare organizations nationwide grapple with staffing challenges, Chesapeake Regional's Draft Day model demonstrates how creative recruitment strategies can build meaningful connections while addressing workforce needs.

Green encourages anyone considering nursing to attend similar events and ask questions. "Get out there, get into your community, and just do it," she advised. "I promise you just take that next step."

For more information about career opportunities at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, interested candidates can contact Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and ask for Kimberly Green.