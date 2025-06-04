Chesapeake residents voice concerns over proposed data center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents of the Great Bridge area are raising significant concerns about a proposed data center, the Etheridge Lakes Data Center, slated for construction on the west side of Centerville Turnpike, south of Etheridge Manor Boulevard.

At a community meeting held at Oscar Smith Middle School, dozens of locals came together to express their worries about the potential impact on their quality of life. Many fear the data center could bring increased noise pollution, vibrations, and lower property values.

"I bought my house to be close to nature, and I’m worried that could change," said Meg Lemaster, a homeowner in the area. She added that she found the letter from the Chesapeake Planning Commission regarding the proposal disturbing. "I didn’t even know what a data center was."

Residents like Lemaster are concerned about disturbances from the data center, with some describing anticipated low-humming noises and vibrations that could disrupt their sleep.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West acknowledged the situation but noted that property owners have the right to develop their land. "We need to hear both sides, and we will when it comes to a vote," he said. The City Council is expected to vote on the data center proposal on June 17.

In anticipation of the decision, local citizens have organized to spread awareness about their concerns. A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Hickory Puritan Club at 6:30 p.m., where residents will discuss the potential impacts of the proposed data center.

"We’re hoping the City Council will look at the information we have and at least consider another location," Lemaster stated. "We need data centers, but not here."