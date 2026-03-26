Chesapeake School Board finalizes rezoning plan for new elementary school in Culpepper Landing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board approved a finalized rezoning plan for the new Culpeper Landing Elementary School. This is a decision that will affect thousands of students across four overcrowded schools when the new attendance zones take effect in September 2027.

The board voted 8-to-1 at its March 23, 2026 meeting to approve Option 3, the plan recommended by district administration. Board member John McCormick cast the only dissenting vote.

The new school, currently under construction in Chesapeake's Culpeper Landing neighborhood, is scheduled to open in fall 2027, serving students in grades pre-K through 5. As News 3 reported last month, the rezoning is designed to relieve overcrowding at Cedar Road Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary, Deep Creek Central Elementary, and Grassfield Elementary — four schools that as of October 2025 were all operating well above capacity.

Dr. Pedro Martinez, the Administrator of Planning for Chesapeake Public Schools, presented Option 3 to the board as the most comprehensive and sustainable solution among the four options evaluated.

"Option 3 eliminates overcrowding across all schools and significantly reduces the reliance on portable classrooms. It is the preferred choice of our transportation department for operational efficiency," Martinez said.

Under Option 3, Cedar Road Elementary would drop from 123% capacity to approximately 89%, and Grassfield Elementary would fall from 145% to approximately 96%. Across all impacted schools, the plan is estimated to eliminate 39 portable classrooms. Martinez added that the capacity reductions also account for future growth in the area.

"This reduction creates essential breathing room to accommodate anticipated residential growth without leading to immediate re-overcrowding," he said.

District projections show that approved residential developments already in the pipeline could bring approximately 297 additional students to the Grassfield Elementary area and 102 more to Cedar Road Elementary over the next several years. The rezoning only affects elementary school attendance zones — middle and high school assignments will not change. The district is also not recommending grandfathering for current elementary students, meaning all affected students will move to their newly assigned schools when the zones take effect with no exceptions based on current enrollment.

Not everyone is on board with the decision. During a public comment period before the vote, three Chesapeake parents — all residents of the Creekwood South neighborhood — urged the board to reconsider. Jennifer Taylor, a parent of a second grader at Grassfield Elementary who moved her family to the area in 2023 specifically for the school district, argued that Option 3 could do more harm than good.

"I believe the current proposal of Option 3 and 4 may create unintended consequences while not providing the greatest long-term relief to overcrowding or reduction in portable use, compared to Options 1 and 2," Taylor said. "Research in education policy consistently emphasizes the importance of school stability for elementary age students."

Taylor also raised concerns about longer commute times and potential home devaluation, noting that her neighborhood's desirability is tied directly to its Grassfield school zoning. Another Creekwood South parent spoke about the impact the rezoning could have on his kindergarten-age son, who is on an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, saying continuity of school environment is critical for his child's development. His wife, Christy Jasmine, questioned whether Option 3 would truly solve the problem long-term given the pace of new construction in the Grassfield area.

"Maybe to y'all it's a temporary fix, but to us this is kind of devastating," Jasmine said.

All three parents asked the board to choose Option 1 or 2 instead.

The worry about keeping pace with future development is not new. Scott Lorimer, a Grassfield Elementary parent who spoke to News 3 last month, said overcrowding already has a direct impact on students' daily experience.

"Being over capacity just adds to chaos," Lorimer said. "It decreases time that the kids have on the playground at recess. Decreases time that they could be in the library."

While Lorimer said he supports Option 3, he echoed concerns about whether the plan goes far enough.

"I'm concerned that we're not gonna have enough offloaded. Hopefully we can have enough forethought as a community that we see that coming down the pipeline," Lorimer said.

Before casting her vote in favor of Option 3, board member Amanda Walker acknowledged the difficulty of the decision for affected families.

"I know from personal experience it's not a small thing when you get rezoned, especially when you move to a specific area specifically for the schools. My heart really goes out to those families," Walker said.

Walker also encouraged parents concerned about new developments driving future overcrowding to take their concerns directly to Chesapeake City Council, noting that the school board does not have authority over which residential developments get approved. "At the end of the day, they're the ones that make these decisions," she said.

The new attendance zones will take effect in September 2027. Families can use an interactive address lookup tool on the Chesapeake Public Schools website to find out which school their student would attend under the newly approved zones.

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