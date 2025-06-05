Chesapeake will welcome a new community pool and municipal center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The city of Chesapeake is set to address a notable gap in community amenities with the introduction of a new pool and a municipal center in South Norfolk. Danielle Saitta reports that public works officials shared plans for these projects, bringing excitement to local residents.

During a recent town hall meeting, details were unveiled about the upcoming developments. Chesapeake Public Works announced that a new municipal building will be constructed on Poindexter Street in South Norfolk. The 45,000 square foot facility will house several departments, including a police precinct.

In addition to the municipal center, the city plans to build the Cuffee Pool alongside the existing Cuffee Activity Center on Windy Road.

"This will be about a 28,000 square foot facility with a 25-yard pool. There will be a number of amenities, including therapeutic areas. It will be the first public pool in the city of Chesapeake, and we are very proud to be delivering that project," a public works official stated.

Construction for the South Norfolk Municipal Building is scheduled to begin in July or August, with a projected completion date in the fall of 2027. Plans for the Cuffee Aquatics Center are also in progress to enhance recreational offerings within the city.

These developments aim to provide Chesapeake residents with increased access to community resources and recreational opportunities.