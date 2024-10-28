City of Chesapeake set up satellite voting locations to combat long voting lines

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On election day you may run into long lines. This is why the city of Chesapeake has set up multiple places for people to early vote in what's called satellite voting locations.

Heath Covey with the city of Chesapeake says they've tried to meet voters halfway by setting up satellite locations for early voting in areas that might be easier to get to instead of the registrar's office in Great Bridge.

"I think the best way to describe it is satellite voting has made voting convenient whether it's I cant get out on Tuesday election day to vote I could only do it on Saturday," said Covey. "It gives voters a lot more options to do that."

Voters Laura Bielek and George Whitlinger agreed that voting was much easier for this election.

"It definitely reduces waiting time and I'm able to come in on a day when I'm available when I'm off from work when I'm able to come in. It definitely makes the process smoother," said Bielek.

"I last voted at Oscar Smith High School and with the lines it took a good hour to vote my wife and I came here last week and it was like five people in front of us," added Whitlinger.

Covey says a lot of people have already early voted, that includes Whitlinger who is a former mail carrier. He says it takes the stress off of postal workers this time of year.

"I'm now retired but when I was delivering mail, I had a bunch of ballots come back because people didn’t live there anymore," explained Whitlinger.

Speaking of ballots, the city of Chesapeake is reminding voters to read it carefully.

"We want to remind people too it's a very long ballot. It's a two-side ballot, so you got to be sure to turn it over to cast all of your votes," said Covey.

As a reminder last day for in-person early voting is Saturday, Nov. 2.