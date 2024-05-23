Greenbrier Area Plan to enhance the Chesapeake beauty, business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake leaders want to plan for the long term and have enlisted the help of citizens for the project.

The Greenbrier Area Plan is all about enhancing Greenbrier's beauty and bringing in more business.

For about 15 months, the city collected input from the public to maximize economic growth.

So far 3,000 people have said they've wanted amenities like more walking and bike trails, more businesses and housing.

The city says they're also deciding what to do with Greenbrier Mall while also looking at opportunities for a health village around the areas of Chesapeake Regional Hospital. The planning department is thinking about possibly creating housing for seniors and providing trails for patients to walk to Oak Grove Park.

On Wednesday night there was an open house to showcase renderings of some of the plans that could go into place soon.

Citizens like Patrice Gooden and Daniel Clark say they want to see some of these ideas come off the paper.

"We've actually traveled around to Suffolk and Norfolk, we've been in and out of Portsmouth a few times, and we've just seen various aspects of progress particularly in Norfolk," explained Gooden. "For example, reclaiming MacArthur Mall and revitalizing it. They're going to do a bunch of different things with that space and they have numbers, they got figures, they have mock-up, they have design plans, there are a lot of different things they are discussing and it seems like more movement is being made on their front than it is on ours."

