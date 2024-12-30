Habitat for Humanity honors President Carter by continuing to build affordable housing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As people reflect on the life and contributions of former President Jimmy Carter this week, his dedication to humanitarian efforts and affordable housing remains a lasting part of his legacy.

Since Carter's passing, Habitat for Humanity in Hampton Roads has emphasized that his work will continue to impact communities through the homes built in his honor.

Frank Hruska, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads, highlighted the significant challenge of finding affordable housing in today’s market.

“The number one big issue right now in America, not just in Hampton Roads, is affordable housing. Housing prices have skyrocketed far beyond people's salaries,” Hruska said.

The homes constructed by Habitat for Humanity are created through the collective efforts of volunteers, charitable foundations, generous donors, and the enduring determination of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The Carters have been involved with Habitat for Humanity for more than 40 years, contributing to the building of more than 4,000 houses across 15 countries, including the United States.

In a testament to their commitment, Hruska noted, “He not only talked about it; he went out and built houses with his own hands.” This hands-on approach has played a key role in expanding the organization nationwide, including within Hampton Roads.

The homes built by Habitat for Humanity provide essential access to affordable housing for families in need.

Hruska shared that 90 percent of their homeowners are single mothers, who benefit from a 30 percent fixed mortgage for 30 years.

“We can’t control government actions, fluctuating property taxes, or rising insurance costs, but their monthly payment remains stable,” he explained.

One recent home slated to welcome a family in February has a monthly mortgage of under $1,200. Hruska outlined the qualifications for families seeking to become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity.

“All our families have jobs, and they have credit scores that allow them to qualify for mortgages like any other homeowner. The difference is, we discount the house to what they can afford, and we charge no interest.”

In honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Hruska announced that Habitat for Humanity will build two new houses in Suffolk next summer—one for each of them.

The ongoing efforts inspired by the Carters ensure that their commitment to affordable housing will have a lasting impact on families in need for years to come.