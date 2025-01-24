Man sentenced to 5 years for killing 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to five years for killing an 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake over a year ago.
A judge sentenced Richard Humbert, 40, to 10 years with five suspended, bringing his sentence to five years. His sentence also includes 3 years of supervised probation and 10 years of uniform good behavior. He will be required to forfeit his license for a year once he's out of prison.
Previous coverage: Man found guilty of killing 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake
Humbert's sentencing comes after a jury found him guilty of hit and run causing serious injury or death.
In October of 2023, police say they found an 8-year-old boy, Forrest Hooper, seriously injured after being hit by a car on South Battlefield Boulevard. Hooper was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Two days later, police arrested Humbert and charged him with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.
Previous covergae: Memorial fundraiser celebrates birthday of 8-year-old who died in hit-and-run
Court documents say Humbert did not stop after hitting the child, but did pull over later to check his car for damage. He told detectives he thought he hit a deer.
The case was declared a mistrial in September after prosecutors said jurors improperly researched and discussed it outside of the courtroom. However, a guilty verdict was reached following a jury trial in November.