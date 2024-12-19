Nonprofit breaks ground on center that will help them better serve hundreds of families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A former funeral home is finding new life as a place for people in need to shop!

The shop in Chesapeake was set up by CHIP (Children's Health Investment Program) of South Hampton Roads.

The local nonprofit provides a variety of services, from home visits from registered nurses, to donating cribs to new parents, to providing emergency funds to low-income families, and now, the new shop.

"I got stickers and Barbie—they're very girlie girls—and some towels," said Savanaha Anderson of Surry County, who's been busy shopping for her three girls.

Tatiana York of Norfolk was also busy doing some holiday shopping! "Mostly I got stuff for my kids. I got Paw Patrol—my daughter loves Paw Patrol," she said.

The parents can take a variety of life-skills classes and earn points to shop at the store. When I asked Tatiana if she felt she classes were helpful, she said, "Yes, I am becoming a better parent for my kids and [learning how] to succeed in life."

CHIP provides services to 1,200 families in need of support from across Southside Hampton Roads. Without this program, Tatiana says she'd "probably be struggling."

Savanaha says CHIP means a lot to her too. "They are hands-on. They keep up with you as far as your needs—they check up on you a lot," she explained.

CHIP leaders say the new shop is housed in a building that will soon be its Center for Children & Families.

On Thursday, I was honored to emcee the center's groundbreaking. Soon, construction will start on the building to transform the former funeral home into space for CHIP.

The current setup of the CHIP's store is a tight fit, so they're eager to renovate the building.

"We know that we can serve more people with more space. It's that simple," said Trish O'Brien, the CEO of CHIP. "There are programs that are needed right here in this community and across the 4,000 miles of Virginia that we serve."

All the Southside mayors attended the groundbreaking—a show of regionalism at work.

"They really are effective in making differences in people's lives," said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.

The estimated renovation price tag is $1.8 million. At Thursday's ribbon cutting there were donations presented: a $10,000 check from the Chesapeake Rotary, a $10,000 check from Priority Toyota and a $15,000 check from Priority Charities. Leaders hope the project will be completed in nine months.

If you'd like to support this effort to help families in need, click here.