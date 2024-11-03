On last day of early voting, Kiggans, Smasal campaign in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On the final day of early voting, Jen Kiggans and Missy Cotter Smasal spent the day campaigning in different parts of the district they hope to represent in Congress.

Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans spent her Saturday at a rally in Chesapeake. The congresswoman is trying to hold on to a seat that could decide which party controls the House of Representatives.

The race is one of many getting national attention and she pointed out the big names in her corner.

"On Saturday we had Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares," said Kiggans. "It's an honor to also have the support of former Congressman Randy Forbes and his family. We will also have a great rally the night before the election. The same team will be here in addition to Speaker of The House Mike Johnson,"

Over in Virginia Beach, Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal said she also had some big names backing her.

"We had Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger here, Delegate Michael Feggans, Delegate Alex Askew and then Governor and First Lady Northam," explained Smasal. "We also had Hakeem Jeffries with us last week." Rep. Jeffries is currently the Minority Leader in the U.S. House. He could become Speaker of the House if Democrats win back control on Tuesday.

After months of going door to door and holding rallies across the 2nd Congressional District, both candidates explained what they're hearing from voters.

"They're caring about the economy, they're caring about the border, they're caring about community safety and our national security," said Kiggans.

Smasal told News 3 that she thinks coastal Virginia is fired up for a change.

"They want to protect their reproductive rights, their voting rights, they want to stand up for their democracy," said Smasal.

Both candidates have different visions for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. They hope their message adds up to a victory on Tuesday, November 5th.