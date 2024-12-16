One person injured in shooting on Fireside Road, Chesapeake Police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is in the hospital fighting for their life after a shooting on Fireside Road in Chesapeake.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Fireside road, off of Campostella Road, around 2:40 a.m. Monday for reports for a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found an adult female who had been shot inside of a home.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News 3 has a team on the way to the scene and will provide updates when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.