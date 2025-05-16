Watch Now
Thousands expected to attend 2025 Chesapeake Jubilee

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Jubilee is back! The annual festival opens Friday night and runs through Sunday.

According to Jubilee organizers, more than 35,000 people attend every year — enjoying carnival rides, fair food, live music and other entertainment.

Catch the Jubilee at Chesapeake City Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The popular fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Discounted combination tickets can be purchased online HERE.

