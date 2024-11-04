Virginia's Senate candidates campaign last weekend before Election Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The candidates for Virginia's U.S. Senate seat spent the final weekend before election day campaigning.

Senator Tim Kaine (D) attended a campaign event in Chesapeake on Sunday. He told News 3 about the issues he's hearing from voters.

"I think the issues that people bring up the most are the economy, healthcare and choice," said Senator Kaine.

Republican challenger Hung Cao spent the day campaigning in northern Virginia. He said he'd like to help military families if he wins.

"Right now, the cost of living is so high for some of these families. Some are on WIC or are on food stamps and that is so wrong," said Cao.

Both candidates talked about what they think could help the country. For Kaine, he said that he wants to help Americans feel less restricted by the government.

"People don't want the government tying their hands or making their decisions for them. Women want to have the ability to exercise reproductive freedom," said Kaine.

Cao said that the cost of living has to come down and that the country should increase it's national security.

"We can't afford to put food on the table. We can't afford to put gas in our cars, and meanwhile, the border is being run by tens of thousands of illegal aliens."

While polls show Kaine is favored to win, both candidates are taking nothing for granted in a race that could decide which party controls the Senate.