1 dog killed, another dog injured in Hampton commercial burglary: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in connection with a commercial burglary and animal cruelty complaint on Jan. 3.

Around 7:05 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a burglary that had just occurred at United Auto Repair in the 2500 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed that the unknown male suspect entered the closed business through an unsecured door and went into an office containing a 1-year-old Rottweiler.

The suspect shot the rottweiler, then entered a second office that contained a 4-year-old American Pitbull Terrier in a kennel, according to police.

The suspect then shot the pitbull and fled the business prior to officers' arrival.

The rottweiler died at the scene, and the pitbull was taken to a local emergency veterinary hospital to be treated for it's injury.

Police say the suspect is described as an unknown male, last seen wearing a black ski mask over his face, black beanie hat with a white logo, black jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.

