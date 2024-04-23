Hampton considers school zone cameras to catch speeders

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton may soon join several cities on the Southside that have cameras to catch speeders in school zones.

If the proposal is approved by city council, there would be a 30-day warning period for drivers.

After that period, it'll cost you $100 if you get ticketed in a school zone for speeding.

Norfolk Norfolk to activate school zone speed cameras; $100 fine after warning period Leondra Head

"Please slow down in school zones," said city spokesperson Robin McCormick, "We don't want to have to enforce it, and send you a ticket, we want our children to be safe."

The city is looking to implement this new safety measure by the upcoming school year. McCormick says staffing does play a role.

"We do not have 31 police officers to station at 31 schools before and after school, so we're going to do as much of it with the cameras as we can," said McCormick.

York County recently approved a similar proposal in their locality, after the Sheriff's Office did a trial run in November and caught more than 3,700 speeding at least 11mph over the speed limit. The cameras are being installed now.