Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

House fire forces out 8 in Hampton, pets given oxygen

dog oxygen 1.jpg
Lynn Cherry/Hampton Fire &amp; Rescue
dog oxygen 1.jpg
dog oxygen 2.jpg
hampton house fire 113024.jpg
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — Eight people and two pets were forced out of a home by a fire in Hampton on Saturday, firefighters say. There were no injuries reported, but firefighters did provide oxygen to the two pets.

According to a post from Hampton Fire & Rescue's Facebook page, the fire was called in around 4 p.m. on Candlewood Drive.

Firefighters say two adults and six children were forced out. Two pets who had been inside the home were given oxygen.

Fire investigators have not given details on a cause or the extent of the damage.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers