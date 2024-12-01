House fire forces out 8 in Hampton, pets given oxygen

HAMPTON, Va. — Eight people and two pets were forced out of a home by a fire in Hampton on Saturday, firefighters say. There were no injuries reported, but firefighters did provide oxygen to the two pets.

According to a post from Hampton Fire & Rescue's Facebook page, the fire was called in around 4 p.m. on Candlewood Drive.

Firefighters say two adults and six children were forced out. Two pets who had been inside the home were given oxygen.

Fire investigators have not given details on a cause or the extent of the damage.