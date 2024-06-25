Mother of Hampton 1-year old accidentally shot by sibling speaks

HAMPTON, Va. — The mother of 1-year old Symphony Covington says her and her family have experienced trauma, after her 1-year old daughter was accidentally shot by her 3-year old sibling.

"Noah shot my daughter. Noah is my 3-year old son. He shot Symphony, accidentally shot her. He is mildly autistic. He did not know what he was doing. There should have never been a gun in my house in the first place," Kanesha Tyler, Symphony's mother said.

Tyler says her 14-year old son was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Hampton Police say a teen is charged with 1 count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"Elijah is my son that is incarcerated. My 14-year old son. He’s not 15. People think that he’s the shooter that shot her but he's not."

"Do you know how the gun got in your house or how your son got a gun?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Tyler.

"I do not. I don’t know and he’s still incarcerated so that’s not something I even want to talk about because I don’t want to further incriminate my son," Tyler said.

As Tyler holds her one year old daughter in her hand, she says her daughter Symphony was shot in the shoulder.

"My foot had just hit the bottom step in my house and I heard a loud noise. By the time I reached the top of the stairs, my daughter was screaming ‘Oh my God, she got shot," Tyler said.

She says a neighbor took her and her daughter to the hospital.

"It wasn’t until then that I realized she was shot in the shoulder. All I seen was that my baby had a hole in her and there were fragments on my clothes so I couldn’t look at it," Tyler said.

She says May 28, the day her daughter was shot inside their house, brings back too many bad memories.

Her and her family haven’t slept there since and have been staying in a hotel.

"My boys keep saying they don’t want to go back to the house. My 7-year old calls it the devil’s house," Tyler said.

Tyler is raising money to get her and her family new home. If you would like to help, click here.