Paradise Ocean Club opening for second season under new business model

HAMPTON, Va. — With chairs and umbrellas at the ready in the sand, Paradise Ocean Club is looking forward to the success of 2024 continuing in 2025.

“It was a steady summer but nothing too crazy," Paradise Ocean Club Owner Baxter Simmons said.

Simmons said a big takeaway from the 2024 season was how to market the business.

“One of the things we realized was that we really draw a heavy demographic from Williamsburg up to Richmond, which we didn’t necessarily market to last year because we thought everybody knew we were back open," Simmons explained. "So we realize this year we can really push and draw that. So that brings some tourism down this way a little bit.”

Customers News 3 talked with as the 2024 season kicked off said they were eager to come back, even under the new business model.

"i came here first thing in the morning," Neek Hamlin said with a big smile.

"The cabanas, you can chill in your own space," said Darence Jones said.

That new business model will continue in 2025. That includes a max capacity of 1,000 people instead of 3,000, no boats, and increased security.

“We are a family-friendly venue," Simmons said. "Kids can come any time they want to. We do ask if the kids are under 18 they come with a parent or guardian."

In 2022, a shooting nearby caused the National Park Service, which owns the property where the business is located, to cancel the business’s lease at the end of the 2022 season.

The shooting also prompted beach closures.

At the time, the National Park Service told News 3 in a statement, in part, the property leasing opportunity would be re-announced to “...allow the NPS to clarify the vision, scale, and scope of activities at the ocean club.”

News 3 reached out for comment for this story but did not get a response.

A statement in 2024, however, said the Park Service is pleased with the new business model, which the business had to submit in order to get a new lease after the 2022 cancelation.

NPS is pleased that the new lease aligns better with our mission, which is to keep visitors and employees safe and to preserve these structures for the future. We look forward to working with the business as it works to create an appropriate atmosphere in the park. Fort Monroe National Monument Superintendent Jaci Well - 2024

Simmons said the Paradise Ocean Club is here to stay.

“We’ve got a 10-year lease. Going to be around for a little while," said Simmons.

Opening day for the 2025 season is May 2. The business will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with $5 admission and live music from 6-10 p.m.