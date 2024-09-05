Sailor connected to missing person case in Portsmouth appears in court

HAMPTON, Va. — We’re getting our first look at a man connected to a missing person case in Portsmouth.

Angelo McDuffie isn't charged with Hector Olmeda Jr.'s disappearance, but court documents claim some of Olmeda Jr.'s personal belongings were found in McDuffie's car following a police chase.

McDuffie was escorted into a courtroom in Hampton General District Court Thursday morning in handcuffs and an orange jail jumpsuit.

He was there for traffic charges. He sat quietly as witnesses were called to testify.

As News 3 has reported, McDuffie, a sailor, was arrested in Hampton in February after the police chase. Olmeda Jr.'s phone, bank documents, and passport were found in McDuffie's car, according to court documents.

In court Thursday, three Virginia State Police troopers involved in the chase testified, explaining their roles in the chase. The driver of a truck hit during the chase also testified.

Olmeda Jr. was reported missing in Portsmouth in March, where he was staying with McDuffie.

Olmeda Jr.'s family believes he's dead after investigators found human remains, blood stains, and charred tools in a fire pit at McDuffie's home.

The home was searched after the items were found in McDuffie's car.

News 3 asked Portsmouth Police Thursday to clarify if the missing person case for Olmeda Jr. was still active.

Portsmouth Police declined to comment, saying the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is handling the case. News 3 reached out to NCIS. Investigators haven't confirmed if Olmeda Jr. is dead but said as of Sept. 4, McDuffie was not facing charges. The investigation, however, was ongoing.

News 3 spoke with McDuffie's attorney, James Short, after court Thursday, who didn’t have a lot to say.

“I think, for the most part, he’s holding up pretty well under the circumstances," Short said.

Short added that McDuffie was evaluated by a psychiatrist and determined to be insane at the time of the chase. He anticipates the Commonwealth asking for a second evaluation now that the case is moving forward. If the second evaluation agrees with the first, McDuffie could be found not guilty of his traffic charges by reason of insanity, Short said.

McDuffie faced eight charges related to the chase.

“There was a traffic infraction, so the judge found him guilty of that and fined him $100," said Short, when asked about the one charge McDuffie was found guilty of Thursday.

That charge and six others were certified and sent to a grand jury.

"That charge will go to circuit court as well, but that's the least serious charge," Short said. "It's not a jailable offense."

One charge was dropped.

A member of Olmeda Jr.'s family said Thursday the family did not want to talk.