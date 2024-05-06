VSP investigating crash on I-64 at HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating after a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton-Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) in Hampton.
VSP said they responded to the crash at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
At least one person, a motorcyclist, was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, according to VSP.
State troopers advised motorists to seek an alternate route while they investigated and worked to clear the scene.