VSP investigating crash on I-64 at HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating after a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton-Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) in Hampton.

VSP said they responded to the crash at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

At least one person, a motorcyclist, was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, according to VSP.

State troopers advised motorists to seek an alternate route while they investigated and worked to clear the scene.