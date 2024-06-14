What are new restrictions on short-term rentals in Hampton?

HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders in Hampton have voted to put new restrictions on short-term rentals.

Under a plan approved Tuesday night, the city will be divided up into zones, and each zone cannot have more than 1% of homes operated as a short-term rental, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The homes also have to be at least 500 feet apart, though the city council has delayed the start of the ordinance to consider lowering that distance.

The ordinance also includes other requirements, like sufficient off-street parking, fire safety controls and limits on the number of renters and events.