James City County Board of Supervisors releases feasibility study on potential school split

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Williamsburg James City County school district may not exist by 2027 when the current contract expires. Both localities have conducted their own studies into how exactly the split may work; the county released their study Tuesday.

The city initiated the conversation of a split in June of 2023, citing poor performance and overcrowding as two of their reasons to explore separating. The school system has been around nearly seven decades. The city released their own study in April.

Ruth Larson with the James City County Board of supervisors addresses both concerns.

“We did just recently sign off on two Pre-K centers that will be at our elementary schools, that will help clear some room in our classrooms especially elementary level," said Larson. “James City County wants students to perform whether they are James City County students or city of Williamsburg students, it’s very important to us that all students achieve.”

The nine-month study, spearheaded by consultant David Gaston, explored issues like redistricting and separating school buildings.

“How do we go about taking all of this and separating it and saying this bus goes here, that pencil goes there, this laptop goes there?” said Gaston.

Gaston flagged the fact that the two middle schools operated by WJCC schools are both on city property, meaning the county would need to build their own. Gaston estimated that price tag of more than 100 million dollars, which puts pressure on the 2027 deadline of the contract expiring.

“If we are going to get permission to go independent, that new middle school is going to be vital to get finished and that’s going to be a determiner of a lot of the dates and what happens because we can’t move the students until we have that building ready to go,” said Gaston.

Larson said next on the agenda for the James City County Board of Supervisors is community feedback, by way of surveys, public input sessions and focus groups. Those will take place this fall.