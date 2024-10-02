YCSD bus aide charged with battery and assault on special needs student, Sheriff says

YORKTOWN, Va. — A school bus aide from York County School Division is no longer employed with the district after an alleged assault involving a 6-year-old student, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged assault happened yesterday at Mt. Vernon Elementary School. In a release from the Sheriff’s Office, it claimed that a 6-year-old with special needs was dragged down the aisle from the end of the bus and shoved by bus aide, Cynthia Diana Greasley.

Greasley, 75, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. She is also no longer employed by the district, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

No further information has been released at this time.