HRT partners with Va. Peninsula Foodbank to help feed families in need

September is Hunger Action Month, a national effort to raise awareness about hunger nationwide.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A continuous effort to ensure no one goes hungry throughout Hampton Roads is in the works. Hampton Roads Transit is partnering with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to host food collection drives.

To kick off National Food Bank Day, which is Friday, Foodbank leaders are asking the community to donate food to our neighbors who need it the most. Foodbank leaders say one in nine individuals and up to one in five children are affected by food and nutrition insecurity in Virginia.

HRT and the Foodbank say their partnership makes sense since thousands of people pass through the transit centers.

Donna Tighe, Development Director with the Foodbank, says the goal is to keep as many boxes filled as possible.

"Today is so important because our shelves are pretty bare right now. The need is up by 35%. When our community comes together, it's a way to help fill our shelves. We can't do what we do without our community support like our HRT partners," said Tighe.

"A lot of them don't have a vehicle to get to work, and we help them every day to get to work and appointments. We want to do our part too, to make sure the community is fed. It will be a little competitive at the end of the two days to see who's collecting more food but it's all for a good cause" said Thomas Becher, HRT Spokesperson.

Details for the food drives are as follows:

  • Newport News Transit Center, at 150 35th Street.
  • Hampton Transit Center, located at 2 West Pembroke Ave.

Both drives are Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

September is Hunger Action Month, a national effort to raise awareness about hunger nationwide. Foodbank leaders say you can donate here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

