Court documents reveal new details about reported MOD Pizza stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through with court documents that reveal new information about a stabbing that happened inside MOD Pizza on Premium Outlets Blvd. in Norfolk, Nov. 17.

According to court documents, the stabbing was the result of an argument between an employee and a customer, Catherine Harper.

Watch: Couple charged for stabbing a man at MOD Pizza in Norfolk, police say

Couple charged for stabbing a man at MOD Pizza in Norfolk, police say

Court documents describe the argument as "heated" and say Catherine called her husband, Corey, to the restaurant to “handle the situation.”

“It’s really concerning and unsettling," said David Alfaro.

Alfaro is the manager at Pho 79 Bistro, just a few doors down from MOD Pizza.

Watch: Family of murdered Norfolk store clerk seeking justice as plea deal is made

Family of murdered Norfolk store clerk seeking justice as plea deal is made

He didn’t know about what happened until News 3 told him Tuesday.

Court documents say Corey Harper stabbed the employee multiple times in the front and back and cut them across their torso so bad the employee’s intestines could be seen.

Alfaro said this is a good reminder to be cautious and to be subtle with customers.

“We try not to push back on customers," said Alfaro. "Try not to give an attitude. You never know what kind of a day that person is going through.”

Watch: Community holds vigil to honor teen killed in shooting at Rally's in Hampton

Community holds vigil to honor teen killed in shooting at Rally's in Hampton

Both Corey and Catherine have been arrested and charged.

This case has News 3 wondering if something like this would be covered under workman’s comp.

Jesse Pound, an attorney with the Rutter Mills law firm in Norfolk, said that depends.

“It’s really going to be fact-specific here as far as what led up to the altercation," Pound explained. "If the employee did anything that could have instigated or elevated whatever tension was there, if it goes outside of what the employer expects the employee to do, it could be considered outside the scope of employment."

Watch: Judge rules $40M lawsuit filed by former Richneck Elem. teacher Abby Zwerner will go to trial in January

Judge rules $40M lawsuit filed by former Richneck Elem. teacher Abby Zwerner will go to trial in January

If you are injured at work, he recommends notifying your supervisor right away and filing a claim online, even if you’re not sure if your injury will be covered.

Pound said he has handled cases in which an employee was attacked on the job and filed for workman's comp. Though, he said you don't necessarily have to hire an attorney to get workman's comp.

"If the insurance carrier does what it's supposed to do, you get your medical treatment, your lost wages, and eventually you get back to work," said Pound. "The first 30 days, give the employer's insurance carrier to investigate and see if they're going to honor the claim. If you get any pushback, at that point it's wise to seek legal council."

In a statement, MOD Pizza says the company is “dismayed” about what happened and is cooperating with the investigation.

We were dismayed to learn about an argument inside our Norfolk-area Lake Wright restaurant involving one of our employees and two guests. The altercation resulted in one of our MOD squad members being hospitalized and the arrest of one of the guests. Please understand this is an active investigation and we are cooperating with the local police. While our team member recuperates in the hospital, we are conducting our due diligence and will make a well-thought-out decision about this situation. MOD Pizza has zero tolerance for behavior that escalates conflicts, whether initiated by a guest or a team member.



Moments like these force organizations to re-examine employee training and look for ways to reinforce values and expectations. We are fully cooperating with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. Our top priority is creating a fun and inspiring place to work and a great place to eat. Meagan Byrne - MOD Pizza

As of Tuesday, police had not released an updated condition of the person stabbed, and the case remained under investigation.