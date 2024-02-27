I-664 shooting highlights issue of road rage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Getting frustrated is easy to do anytime you get behind the wheel of a car. Unfortunately, sometimes that frustration can boil over into something much more serious than words.

A recent shooting in Hampton Roads highlights that potential.

“Driving is pretty crazy in Hampton Roads," said driver Thaler McCormick.

On Feb. 20, driving turned dangerous when shots were fired on I-664 in Hampton.

VSP said a 51-year-old man was shot when someone in another car shot his car after not being able to merge into his lane.

Drivers News 3 spoke to said they make a conscious effort to try to avoid road rage.

“I come in from Ohio and I hit Hampton Roads and speeds kick up," said McCormick. "It’s a little more aggressive, so the big thing is turn on some music, take a deep breath, and just try your best not to let it get to you."

“I just try to assume anyone might be a bad driver," driver Adam Cohen said. "The only thing I can control its myself, so I’m always trying to leave a safe follow distance."

VSP Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a big problem is people being in a rush.

“Most people do not give themselves enough time to get to their destination," Anaya explained. "They do not factor in not only traffic but also construction."

She said each case of road rage is different, and they can be difficult to investigate, especially shootings because they require the road to be shut down.

In the Feb. 20 shooting on I-664, VSP was still investigating as of Feb. 27. The victim’s injury was considered non-life threatening.

"If you are involved in a road rage incident, do not engage in the road rage incident," Anaya said. "You can also call #77, call 911. We have troopers up and down the interstate."

Another recommendation is, when calling, be as descriptive as possible about the cars involved and your location.