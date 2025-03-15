Norfolk-based USS Truxtun begins first deployment since 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — As the horn of the Norfolk-based USS Truxtun sounded Saturday morning and sailors on board manned the rails, family members of the sailors were filled with excitement and nervousness.

David Keeny and Kenna Pierce both have sons on the USS Truxtun.

“I think any time the kids are going to be away for an extended period of time and potentially in harms way and those kinds of things, it;s always a little nerve-wracking," Keeny said.

“I feel great knowing that it’s his first deployment and he’ll get a chance to go out and experience out to sea and the different ports that they will pull into. I’m proud Navy. I was a Boiler Technician Third Class in the Navy and he followed in my footsteps," Pierce said.

The Truxtun was most recently deployed in 2022 and News 3 was pierside when the ship returned the following year.

“We’re combat-ready, combat-minded," Naval Surface Group Mid-Atlantic Commodore Capt. Bryan Carmichael said.

Carmichael is commodore of the group the ship belongs to and says the ship will be a big help serving with the Navy's Fifth and Sixth Fleets.

Fifth Fleet covers the Middle East. Sixth Fleet covers Europe and Africa. The ship went to the same areas during the 2022 deployment.

“This deployment allows our forward-operating commanders more tools in their tool kit. So a ship like Truxtun provides air, surface, strike, and anti-submarine warfare along with maritime security operations," Carmichael explained.

Kenny and Pierce said they took different approaches to preparing for their sons’ deployment.

“He’s not one for a lot of pomp and circumstance and celebration, so it was pretty low-key," Kenny said.

“We went out to eat one last time yesterday and ate and last night just sat around and talked," Pierce said.

As of Saturday, the Truxtun was expected to be deployed for at least seven months.