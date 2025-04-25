Parents of Norfolk State student shot on campus say son's survival is a 'miracle'

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 22-year-old shooting victim is speaking out after he was shot on his own college campus last weekend.

Family confirms Justin Marshall was one of two 22-year-old men shot at Norfolk State University the night of April 19. A family member tells News 3 Marshall is a senior from New Jersey studying to be a physician assistant.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Marshall's cousin has since raised close to $20,000 as of Friday afternoon to help with bills and long-term recovery support, including rehab and therapy. His cousin says Marshall was shot five times.

Marshall's parents sent News 3 a statement on Friday about the support their family has received since the shooting:

"In the wake of an unimaginable moment in our lives, and while sanity is still with us, our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone for your text messages, phone calls, food donations, monetary donations, flowers, visits, and PRAYERS!! Please don’t stop praying—those prayers are the ONLY THING keeping us going. We feel them. Justin feels them. In the darkest of times, you’ve reminded us that we are not alone. The devil tried it, but my GOD is bigger!! Justin still being here is nothing short of a miracle. God said, “not right now.” Justin has a testimony. He is strong and is getting better every day. I pray over my children every day. Please pray over yours. The devil is real. To the medical staff, first responders, friends, family, Deptford family, work family, fraternity (DZ Sigmas), and even strangers who have shown compassion—we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our breath has been taken away at times to the point of literal tears. Your love is helping carry us through this difficult journey. Justin loved his school, and we are praying for healing and justice."

Family of Justin Marshall

Thursday, police announced a 20-year-old from Ringgold, Va. had been arrested in North Carolina and charged in the shooting. He faces four charges, including two counts of malicious wounding.

Police say both Marshall and the other 22-year-old victim are expected to recover.

In the wake of the shooting, the university is proposing several changes to make campus more secure. Click HERE to see the changes in the works.