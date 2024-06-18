Corolla horse euthanized due to complications with colic

COROLLA, Nc — On June 11, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund had to euthanize a horse due to severe colic, according to the fund's Facebook page.

The horse, Junior, had a second colic surgery in February and was not a candidate for another colic surgery. He was at an increased risk of it happening again, and the horse fund said they and their veterinary team had a plan in place.

Read: Newest Corolla foal euthanized two days after birth

"Junior recovered remarkably well from surgery in February and didn’t suffer from any complications or relapses until he became ill on Tuesday. He spent the last five months happy and comfortable on the farm, going for walks to eat grass several times a day, getting scratched and loved on by everyone who walked through the barn, and keeping a watchful eye on his mares in the neighboring pasture," said the fund in their Facebook post.

Watch: Corolla horse dies after being struck by vehicle

Second Corolla wild horse dies after being struck & injured by vehicle

Junior was well-known as the lead stallion of the 'blonde harem' and has been described as "steadfast in his kindness and sensibility, extremely respectful and naturally well-mannered, and very good at going with the flow."

"On Tuesday evening when our vet arrived Junior led us over to a pine tree where he often grazed," the fund said. "And that is where we laid him to rest."