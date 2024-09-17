Currituck County parents 'shaken up' after officer-involved shooting in Coinjock

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va — The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate what led a deputy to shoot a person.

The shooting followed a police chase the sheriff’s office says started because of speeding in a neighborhood.

News 3 spoke with a mother, Shannon Carawan, who told us what happened on Saturday had her and other parents shaken up.

Watch: Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Currituck County deputy in Coinjock

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Currituck County deputy in Coinjock

She says it's a miracle no one living in the area was hurt.

"We have children who are constantly crossing that road going to the park that’s by our church," explained Carawan. Our kids play in the parking lot of the church, families are often out walking their dogs. It’s amazing at that time of day in September that nobody in the neighborhood was injured,"

The sheriff's office says the shooting happened after 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies got a call about drivers speeding, running red lights, and passing in turn lanes on Caratoke highway.

Watch: Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in Currituck County

Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in Currituck County

News 3 was told when deputies tried to stop the drivers, they gave way to a chase that ended in Coinjock.

Leaders with the sheriff's office say a deputy opened fire.

The suspect shot by the deputy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

For Carawan, it's not the shooting that has her worried, it's the ongoing issue of speeding in her community.

Now, she and other parents are making changes to keep their children safe.

"I'll be making sure my child is safe to go across the street or let her take my dog outside to use the restroom," said Carawan.

The sheriff's office didn't explain why the deputy fired. We're told the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case.