Gates, Perquimans commissioners vote to merge 911 systems

GATES COUNTY, N.C. — Gates and Perquimans counties have agreed to formally consolidate their 911 dispatch systems.

News 3 first reported last month that 911 calls in Gates County were being answered in Perquimans County due to staffing shortages.

The North Carolina 911 Board also found Gates County was out of compliance due to low staffing and incomplete paperwork, leading to some tough choices for county leaders.

Gates County commissioners voted earlier this month to pursue a consolidation plan.

A temporary agreement between the counties was set to expire this spring, so commissioners in both counties voted this week to proceed with a merger.

“This joint venture represents a continued commitment by both Boards of Commissioners to provide quality services to the the citizens of our counties at a reasonable cost with a plan that is sustainable both now and in the future,” Wallace Nelson, Chair of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners and Althea Riddick, chair of the Gates County Board of Commissioners wrote in a joint statement.

The counties said a phased transition plan is now in place and there has not been an interruption in service in Gates County.