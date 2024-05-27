North Carolina State Police investigating fatal hit and run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — State police in North Carolina said they were investigating after a fatal hit and run in Hertford.

Police said the incident happened overnight sometime between 9 p.m. and 6:15 a.m.

Two witnesses said they saw a man walking the road at around 9 p.m. 100 feet from where he was later found dead, according to police.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of West Grubb and Don Juan, in Hertford North Carolina.

Officials have asked for the public's assistance in this case, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Office at (252) 340-8240.