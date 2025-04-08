Officials: Deputy shoots and kills person inside Sentara Albemarle Hospital

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person in the emergency department at Sentara Albemarle Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to hospital officials.

Dale Gauding, a representative with Sentara Health, says a person arrived at the emergency department in Elizabeth City seeking treatment. According to officials, the situation escalated, and Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies responded.

Gauding says the deputy then shot and killed that individual during a confrontation.

The emergency department is continuing to see patients. Hospital officials are working on a briefing for later this morning and are coordinating with law enforcement on the timing of that update.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates throughout the day.