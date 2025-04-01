Siblings killed in tragic Pasquotank County accident after family suffers loss

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A family in Pasquotank County is grieving the sudden loss of two loved ones. On Sunday, siblings Aileen and Roger Whidbee were tragically killed in an accident while walking along New Road.

Ray Jackson, a local resident familiar with the area, expressed his shock at the incident. "It was surprising to hear it happen here; yes, it was very surprising," he said.

Watch previous coverage: Driver charged after 2 pedestrians hit, killed in Pasquotank Co.

2 pedestrians hit, killed in Pasquotank Co.; Driver charged

The heartbreaking event occurred shortly after the siblings lost their mother earlier that day. Sheriff Tommy Wooten reported that Aileen and Roger left their home to get some fresh air while mourning their loss together.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Deborah Stevenson struck the siblings after crossing the centerline. Stevenson has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and left of center.

"It's really tragic because you never know when you're going to lose your life," Jackson reflected. "Each day you see is not promised."

As the community comes to terms with this devastating loss, Jackson emphasized the importance of support and prayer for the grieving family. "It's praying time, and I think everybody is trying to come together; that’s all we can do," he said.

Sheriff Wooten reminded the public of the responsibilities that come with driving. "You should never be complacent. Always be aware because you never know what could happen," he advised.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of vigilance on the roads.