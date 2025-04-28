'Traumatic for everyone:' Memorial created in wake of Elizabeth City State campus mass shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — Monday morning, a small memorial was in place on the quad at Elizabeth City State University after a weekend shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

“It’s nice that we can come and show our support and memorialize," said ECSU student Khasidy Boston.

Flowers, pictures, balloons, and a teddy bear made up the memorial Monday on the quad at ECSU.

“This is just traumatic for everyone," said Boston.

Khasidy Boston is one student who stopped by the memorial. She says she was at the event where the shooting happened.

Joshua Smallwood is another student who stopped by the memorial and was also at the event.

“Glad we’re all here fore each other as a community. We’re still here praying for our group. None of this should’ve happened. It was senseless. It was senseless," Smallwood said.

As News 3 has reported, the university says the shooting happened early Sunday morning during a part of Viking Fest, which one student News 3 talked with Monday described as a spring homecoming.

News 3 has reached out to the university, and both campus police and Elizabeth City police multiple times for comment.

In a statement, the university says, in part, "ECSU extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic event and remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Viking community.”

Boston feels safe on campus, and believes law enforcement in the area did the best they could, but she would like to have more law enforcement resources in the area.

“We shouldn’t have had to reach out to Camden County and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and police department to come bring people up here," said Boston.

Smallwood also feels safe on campus and is confident that safety will continue.

“I believe I’m fine. I believe everybody else will be fine because we have prayer with us," said Smallwood.

An optimistic outlook after an event that could easily create just the opposite.